A benefit fiddling charge has been brought against a Wigan 54-year-old.

Paul Roberts, of Church Road, Platt Bridge, stood before borough magistrates to be charged with dishonestly failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions that he was receiving income from paid employment in November 2019 and this would have affected his entitlement to carers' allowance.