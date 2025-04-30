Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan resident has been hit in the pocket after piles of household waste from his own were found dumped miles from his home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bin bags full of rubbish, furniture and a fridge-freezer whose ownership could be traced back to Andre Brancini's address in Hey Street, Ince, were discovered fly-tipped on Hermitage Green Lane in Warrington on March 22 last year, Cheshire justices were told.

Prosecuted under the 1990 Environmental Health Act, Brancini, 28, pleaded guilty to failing to take all available measures to secure a transfer of household waste by an authorised person to authorised premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This act decrees that the blame for the waste’s dumping lies at his door even if a third party shifted it.

When a fine, compensation, court costs and a victim services surcharge are added together, he has £1,726 to pay.