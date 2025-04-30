Big bill for Wigan flytipper after waste traced back to his home
Bin bags full of rubbish, furniture and a fridge-freezer whose ownership could be traced back to Andre Brancini's address in Hey Street, Ince, were discovered fly-tipped on Hermitage Green Lane in Warrington on March 22 last year, Cheshire justices were told.
Prosecuted under the 1990 Environmental Health Act, Brancini, 28, pleaded guilty to failing to take all available measures to secure a transfer of household waste by an authorised person to authorised premises.
This act decrees that the blame for the waste’s dumping lies at his door even if a third party shifted it.
When a fine, compensation, court costs and a victim services surcharge are added together, he has £1,726 to pay.