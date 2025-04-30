Big bill for Wigan flytipper after waste traced back to his home

By Charles Graham
Published 30th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan resident has been hit in the pocket after piles of household waste from his own were found dumped miles from his home.

Bin bags full of rubbish, furniture and a fridge-freezer whose ownership could be traced back to Andre Brancini's address in Hey Street, Ince, were discovered fly-tipped on Hermitage Green Lane in Warrington on March 22 last year, Cheshire justices were told.

Prosecuted under the 1990 Environmental Health Act, Brancini, 28, pleaded guilty to failing to take all available measures to secure a transfer of household waste by an authorised person to authorised premises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This act decrees that the blame for the waste’s dumping lies at his door even if a third party shifted it.

When a fine, compensation, court costs and a victim services surcharge are added together, he has £1,726 to pay.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice