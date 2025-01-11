Big bill for Wigan thief who stole petrol using company fuel card
A Wigan man has to pay back almost £2,000 after admitting he used a stolen company fuel card to buy petrol.
Mark Postlethwaite, 34, of St Andrew's Drive, Springfield, appeared at Wigan Magistrates' Court to plead guilty to a single charge of fraudulently using the card to make a purchase between December 6 and 19 2022.
He was ordered to complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 50 hours of unpaid work while forking out compensation totalling £1,950.