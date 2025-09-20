A 41-year-old Leigh woman was more than two and a half times the drink-drive limit when she was caught flouting her driving ban on a motorway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Pearson, of Nangreaves Street, appeared before Wigan justices to admit being at the wheel of a Nissan Juke near junction 4 of the M61 on February 28 when she was barred from doing so and wasn't insured.

She also pleaded guilty to giving a reading of 211mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood when the the legal limit is 80mg.

She was given a further disqualification until sentencing takes place on January 7.