Boozed up Leigh woman caught breaching road ban on motorway
A 41-year-old Leigh woman was more than two and a half times the drink-drive limit when she was caught flouting her driving ban on a motorway.
Sarah Pearson, of Nangreaves Street, appeared before Wigan justices to admit being at the wheel of a Nissan Juke near junction 4 of the M61 on February 28 when she was barred from doing so and wasn't insured.
She also pleaded guilty to giving a reading of 211mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood when the the legal limit is 80mg.
She was given a further disqualification until sentencing takes place on January 7.