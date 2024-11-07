Borough motorist was nearly three times the drink-drive limit

By Charles Graham
Published 7th Nov 2024, 12:30 BST
A man was almost three times over the drink-drive limit when caught by police at the wheel of a car in Wigan.

Damien Gora, 36, of Henry Street, Leigh, gave a reading of 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml when breath-tested by officers when breath-tested in a Mini Cooper near his home on September 22, local justices heard.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He admitted to drink-driving as well as being at the wheel without insurance or a licence.

Sentencing takes place at the same court on January 24.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice