A Wigan man who smuggled cannabis into the country has been jailed for 10 months.

George Tyson, 31, of Barn Lane in Golborne, had previously appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to a charge of being involved in fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a class B drug in Manchester on or before January 25.

He has been prosecuted until the 1979 Customs and Excise Management Act. Attending Bolton Crown Court for sentencing he was given a 10-month custodial term and ordered to pay £187 to victim services.