Carjacked Wigan car involved in crash, court hears

By Charles Graham
Published 15th Jan 2025, 04:55 BST
A 53-year-old has admitted to a Wigan carjacking.

Peter Hall, of Great Meadow, Lostock Hall, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and that the Range Rover Vogue that he stole on the night of September 20 and 21 last year was damaged in an accident before it was recovered.

He also admitted to driving the vehicle without insurance.

Sentencing was delayed until February 19 at the same court.

