A 53-year-old has admitted to a Wigan carjacking.

Peter Hall, of Great Meadow, Lostock Hall, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and that the Range Rover Vogue that he stole on the night of September 20 and 21 last year was damaged in an accident before it was recovered.