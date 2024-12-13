A 42-year-old Wigan man who denied domestic abuse charges has walked free from court after the case against him collapsed.

Ibrahim Yusuf, of Sherwood Court, Platt Bridge, had been due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court this month charged with causing one named female actual bodily harm on June 15 and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour with her for a year up to that date, and to intentionally strangling and assaulting by beating another named female, also on June 15.

The controlling and coercive behaviour was alleged to have included repeated assaults and controlling the complainant's finances.

But before the trial could begin, the prosecution offered no evidence and Yusuf was told he was free to go.