Child abuse films confession 4 years after Wigan man's arrest

By Charles Graham
Published 30th May 2025, 15:45 BST

A 43-year-old from Wigan has finally admitted to making vile films of child abuse.

David Waterworth, of Bridge Street in Golborne, had previously having 83 prohibited images of a child on March 8, 2021.

He had also pleaded not guilty to making eight of the most serious (category A) images and 16 category B images of children between July 23, 2019 and March 8, 2021.

It had originally been planned for him to go on trial in late 2023 at Bolton Crown Court, but the case was delayed several times until it was at last due to take place in the last week only for Waterworth to change his pleas to guilty.

Waterworth will now be sentenced on June 27 at Manchester Crown Court.

