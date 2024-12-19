Community order for Wigan man who assaulted a woman twice within days
A Wigan man who admitted attacking a woman twice has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.
Gary Forshaw, 43, of Weymouth Drive, Hindley Green, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating following incidents on March 16 and between March 1 and 15.
Wigan justices imposed a 12-month community order with 50 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge.