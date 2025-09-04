Community sentence for 58-year-old Leigh mugger
A Wigan borough man who admitted to robbery and drug possession has been spared jail time.
Alan Williams, 58, of Cecil Street, Leigh, had already appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to stealing a woman's purse, which contained £80 cash and a key, on February 13.
He also confessed to being in possession of class B drug cannabis on March 5.
Returning for sentencing he was given a three-year community order, which includes completing 30 days of rehabiliation activities and a nine-month substance misuse programme.
Williams was also told to pay his victim £80 in compensation.