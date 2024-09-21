Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan 54-year-old who admitted to groping a woman has been given a community sentence.

Anthony Hodkisson, of Wigan Road in Standish, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to the sexual assault of a female over the age of 16 on March 11 last year.

He was given an 18-month community order - it would have been 12 but he had also assaulted an emergency worker - which includes completing 25 days of rehabilitation activities and £180 hours of unpaid work while paying £100 compensation to his victim.