Convicted Wigan criminal wanted on recall to prison

By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 17:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are requesting public help in tracing a Wigan criminal.

Teejay Logsdon, 35, is wanted on a recall to prison.

He is known to have links to the Wigan, Salford, Manchester and Warrington areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 0161 856 9189, or 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice