Convicted Wigan criminal wanted on recall to prison
Police are requesting public help in tracing a Wigan criminal.
Teejay Logsdon, 35, is wanted on a recall to prison.
He is known to have links to the Wigan, Salford, Manchester and Warrington areas.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 0161 856 9189, or 101.
Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.