Crown court date for Wigan man facing drugs charges
A Wigan man accused of being involved in the supply of drugs will have his case heard in the crown court.
Ben Atherton, 29, of Edgerton Road, Lowton, faces two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.
The charges relate to heroin and crack cocaine and are alleged to have taken place between November 1 and March 25.
Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where a plea and trial preparation hearing will take place on May 2.
Atherton was remanded in custody.