Custody for Wigan man accused of assaults and stalking

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Jan 2025, 12:30 GMT
A Wigan 25-year-old has been remanded in custody after being accused of stalking a woman and twice attacking her.

James Haswell, of St David's Crescent, Aspull, appeared before Bolton magistrates to face charges of causing a named female actual bodily harm on May 15, assaulting the same person by beating between August 10 and 25 and then stalking her without causing alarm or distress between October 25 and December 16.

He has denied the stalking and lesser assault charge but has yet to enter a plea to the ABH accusation.

The case was adjourned until he next appears at Wigan Magistrates' Court on January 14, until which time he is remanded into custody.

