Dangerous driving admission by Wigan 24-year-old

By Charles Graham
Published 1st Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
A young Wigan man has admitted to driving dangerously.

Luke Sherrington, 24, of Harswell Close, Orrell, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to driving a BMW from Moor Road in Orrell to Shevington Lane, Shevington, at lunatic speeds on March 5.

An interim driving ban was imposed until his sentencing date on June 3.

He is otherwise under unconditional bail until then.

