Dangerous driving and assault charges brought against Wigan pensioner
A Wigan pensioner has been accused of dangerous driving and attacking a man.
John Curless, 67, of Redwood Avenue, Beech Hill, appeared before borough justices charged with dangerously driving a Peugeot on Standishgate and to causing a named male actual bodily harm.
Both offences are alleged to have been committed on November 13 2021.
Curless has yet to enter any pleas and he was released on unconditional bail until he makes a first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on July 21.