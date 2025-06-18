A 44-year-old drove dangerously around Wigan streets with the police in pursuit, a court heard.

Anthony Riley, of Fulbeck Avenue, Hawkley Hall, appeared before borough justices to face charges of dangerous driving along Lily Lane, Abingdon Drive, Crediton Drive, Croal Avenue and Beacon Road, Platt Bridge, on December 19 last year and in doing so, failed to stop for a police officer.

He has yet to enter pleas and the case has now been sent to Bolton Crown Court where he will first appear before a judge on July 16.

He is on unconditional bail before then.