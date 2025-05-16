Dangerous Wigan driver spared immediate spell behind bars

By Charles Graham
Published 16th May 2025, 04:55 BST
A Wigan dangerous driver has been given a suspended prison sentence and banned from the road for two years.

Max Curds, 23, of Warrington Road, Goose Green, had previously appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to driving a white Vauxhall Insignia dangerously on Alexandra Road, Ashton, on February 6, failing to stop for police and not being properly insured.

Returning to court to learn his fate he was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison, but because he had no previous convictions, the term was suspended for 12 months.

He was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, undergo a year's worth of supervision and observe a 24-month disqualification.

Curds also has £239 to pay in the form of court costs and a victim services surcharge.

