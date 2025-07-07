Dangerous Wigan motorist spared jail but given road ban
Abdullah Jahish, 20, of Claybridge Close, Kitt Green, had previously appeared before borough magistrates to admit to driving a black Ford Focus dangerously on Wigan Road, Aspull, and Cale Lane, New Springs, on December 7 last year; that he failed to stop for police, drove without insurance and was finally found in possession of cannabis.
Returning for sentencing, he was given an eight-month prison term but it was suspended for 12 months after the court heard strong personal mitigation and was told there was a "real prospect of rehabilitation."
However he was banned from the road for 18 months, must complete 12 days of rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work.
Jahish must also pay £277 in court costs and to victim services.