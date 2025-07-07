A dangerous driver who failed to stop for Wigan police has narrowly avoided being sent straight to prison.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abdullah Jahish, 20, of Claybridge Close, Kitt Green, had previously appeared before borough magistrates to admit to driving a black Ford Focus dangerously on Wigan Road, Aspull, and Cale Lane, New Springs, on December 7 last year; that he failed to stop for police, drove without insurance and was finally found in possession of cannabis.

Returning for sentencing, he was given an eight-month prison term but it was suspended for 12 months after the court heard strong personal mitigation and was told there was a "real prospect of rehabilitation."

However he was banned from the road for 18 months, must complete 12 days of rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work.

Jahish must also pay £277 in court costs and to victim services.