A young Wigan man who drove dangerously from one village to another has avoided an immediate jail term.

Luke Sherrington, 24, of Harswell Close, Orrell, had previously appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to driving a BMW from Moor Road in Orrell to Shevington Lane, Shevington, at lunatic speeds on March 5.

Returning to the court for sentencing, he was given a 16-week custodial term but it was suspended for 18 months.

He was also banned from the road for two years, ordered to complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities and he must pay £239 to the court and victim services.