A former mayor convicted of sexual offences and who was jailed after changing his name in a bid to get elected onto Wigan Council has admitted a new crime involving an alias.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In June 2017 at Liverpool Crown Court, John Beirne – a former first citizen of St Helens – received a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to historic sexual offences, namely two counts of indecent assault on a boy aged eight to 10, two counts of indecent assault on a boy aged 10 to 11, indecent assault of a boy aged 11 and 12 and three counts of indecency with a child.

In March 2019, while subject to conditions of the sex offenders’ register, Beirne requested his name on the electoral roll be changed to John "Blondel".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later that month he submitted an application to run for election in the Douglas Ward as an independent councillor to WiganCouncil in forthcoming local elections.

John Beirne, of School Way, Norley, who was jailed for 16 months after trying to stand for election to Wigan Council while banned from doing so. He has now admitted to breaches of the sex offenders' register

In the application booklet, Beirne signed his name as John Blondel, acknowledging that he was not disqualified from being a candidate – despite his previous sentencing barring him from running as a councillor.

At no stage of his ploy had Beirne contacted police to notify officers of his name change – as he was required to do so as per the conditions of the sex offenders’ register.

Now the 63-year-old has been at it again, this time changing his name to John Lavanti and using it in email correspondence between November 2023 and July 2024 and failing to notify the authorities, so breaching the terms of signing on the sex offenders' register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beirne originally denied two offences of failing to comply with notification offences and a trial was due to take place in early May.

But at his latest hearing at Manchester Magistrates' Court he changed his plea to guilty and will be sentenced by Wigan justices on May 13.