A Wigan mechanic who issued dozens of MOT certificates to vehicle owners without actually carrying out any work has narrowly avoided going straight to jail.

Stuart Banks, 32, of Concorde Avenue, Hawkley Hall, faced a total of 30 charges under the 2006 Fraud Act.

They covered a period from February 6 to May 17 2023 and each reads that he dishonestly made a false representation, by issuing an MOT certificate to a vehicle (with a named registration mark) without performing the MOT test as prescribed by the Motor Vehicles (Tests) Regulations of 1981, "intending to make a gain, namely to expose another to a risk of loss, for yourself."

He had pleaded guilty to all the offences at a Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court hearing.

Stuart Banks charged to carry out MOTs on 30 vehicles in Wigan, awarded certificates for all of them but failed to conduct any of the required tests

Sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, he was given a 10-month custodial sentence although it was suspended for 18 months.

Banks was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.