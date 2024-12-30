Disgraced Wigan mechanic who committed MOT fraud learns fate
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Stuart Banks, 32, of Concorde Avenue, Hawkley Hall, faced a total of 30 charges under the 2006 Fraud Act.
They covered a period from February 6 to May 17 2023 and each reads that he dishonestly made a false representation, by issuing an MOT certificate to a vehicle (with a named registration mark) without performing the MOT test as prescribed by the Motor Vehicles (Tests) Regulations of 1981, "intending to make a gain, namely to expose another to a risk of loss, for yourself."
He had pleaded guilty to all the offences at a Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court hearing.
Sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, he was given a 10-month custodial sentence although it was suspended for 18 months.
Banks was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.