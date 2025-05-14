Dog neglect: young Leigh man admits pet charges
A young Leigh man has admitted to maltreating a pet dog.
Harry Stevenson, 22, of The Avenue, Leigh, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to two counts of failing to attend to the needs of a tan male Staffordshire bull terrier for which he had responsibility between February 26 and March 11 last year.
He was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work along with 20 days of rehabilitation activities and Stevenson must also pay court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £1,214.