A Wigan 36-year-old has been accused of a vicious attack and domestic abuse.

Scott Williamson, of Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes, appeared at the borough's magistrates' court to face a charge of violent disorder and also causing Scott Brown grievous bodily harm on June 16 last year.

He is further charged with coercive and controlling behaviour towards a named female between January 1 and October 1 had smashing her mobile phone on August 30.

The abuse charge alleges that he "prevented the woman from speaking to and seeing friends and family, used insulting words towards her, used violence against her, and demanded funds from her."

Williamson has yet to enter any pleas and the case was sent to be heard at Bolton Crown Court on November 8 before which he has been remanded into custody.