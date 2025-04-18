Domestic abuse order breached: Wigan man put on alcohol programme

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
A suspended prison sentence has been handed down to a Wigan 44 who flouted a domestic abuse protection order by contacting a woman he was barred by the courts from seeing.

Carl Barton, of Leader Street, Ince, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to getting in touch with the named female on April 7 despite Manchester magistrates' having forbidden him from doing so only in January.

He also admitted to possessing cannabis on the same day.

The bench gave him an eight-week jail term but suspended it for 12 months.

Barton must be supervised for a year, during which time he undergoes treatment for an alcohol problem and completes 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

