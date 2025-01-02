Driver caught breaching road ban on Wigan street
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sentencing of a Wigan 34-year-old for flouting a road ban has been adjourned.
Mark Ashworth, of Broom Road, Worsley Hall, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Vauxhall Combo on Westminster Street on December 17 and not having valid insurance at the time.
He will be sentenced on February 24.