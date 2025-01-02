Driver caught breaching road ban on Wigan street

By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sentencing of a Wigan 34-year-old for flouting a road ban has been adjourned.

Mark Ashworth, of Broom Road, Worsley Hall, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Vauxhall Combo on Westminster Street on December 17 and not having valid insurance at the time.

He will be sentenced on February 24.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice