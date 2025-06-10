Dropped fag butt costs Wigan man dear

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Jun 2025, 04:55 BST

Throwing away a cigarette butt on a street has cost a Wigan man hundreds of pounds.

Dominik Woytaluk, 31, of Hind Road, Marsh Green, was found guilty of littering under the single justice procedure.

Tameside magistrates heard that he had carelessly discarded the fag end on Portland Street, Manchester, on July 23 last year.

Prosecuted under the 1990 Environmental Protection Act, he was ordered to pay a fine, court costs and victim services surcharge totalling £433.

