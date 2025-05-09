Drug rehab ordered for Wigan man who handled stolen car
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Wigan man must undertake drug rehabilitation after he confessed to handling stolen goods.
Kyle Bennett, 23, of The Green, Norley, was involved with a stolen Vauxhall Mokka car worth £22,000 on August 24, 2022.
An 18-month community order was imposed, with a drug rehabilitation requirement, 40 days of rehabilitation activities and a £120 fine.
He must also pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge.