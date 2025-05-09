Drug rehab ordered for Wigan man who handled stolen car

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 9th May 2025, 15:45 BST
A Wigan man must undertake drug rehabilitation after he confessed to handling stolen goods.

Kyle Bennett, 23, of The Green, Norley, was involved with a stolen Vauxhall Mokka car worth £22,000 on August 24, 2022.

An 18-month community order was imposed, with a drug rehabilitation requirement, 40 days of rehabilitation activities and a £120 fine.

He must also pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge.

