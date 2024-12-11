Drug-taking Wigan bus station nuisance gets suspended jail term

By Charles Graham
Published 11th Dec 2024, 15:45 BST

A woman branded a public nuisance for drug-taking at Leigh bus station has been given a suspended prison sentence for breaching a criminal behaviour order by going back there - and to Wigan's bus station.

Carol Fahy was barred from both interchanges for anti-social behaviour, including leaving drug paraphernalia lying around, but Wigan magistrates heard she was back at Leigh station on January 17 and the Wigan one on November 24.

She was given an eight-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 12 months.

She was put on a nine-month drug rehab programme and must also complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

