Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 20-year-old Wigan man has been accused of subjecting a woman to four months of controlling and coercive behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua Maverick-Marsh, of Elmsbury Street, Ashton, is alleged to have "repeatedly assaulted the victim, forced her to pay drug debts and made threats of violence if she refused, isolated her from friends and family, and when asked to vacate the victim's property, the offender refused."

The offence is alleged to have taken place between February 1 and June 30 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was granted conditional bail until he appears for the first time at Bolton Crown Court on October 29.

Joshua Maverick-Marsh will appear at Bolton Crown Court at the end of this month

Conditions include not approaching the complainant and not entering an exclusion zone bound by, but not including, the M6, Liverpool Road, Bryn Street, Wigan Road and Downall Green Road, except for one occasion when he can collect personal belongings while accompanied by a police officer.