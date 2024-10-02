Exclusion zone put round complainant's Wigan house after domestic abuse hearing

By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 12:30 GMT
A 20-year-old Wigan man has been accused of subjecting a woman to four months of controlling and coercive behaviour.

Joshua Maverick-Marsh, of Elmsbury Street, Ashton, is alleged to have "repeatedly assaulted the victim, forced her to pay drug debts and made threats of violence if she refused, isolated her from friends and family, and when asked to vacate the victim's property, the offender refused."

The offence is alleged to have taken place between February 1 and June 30 this year.

He was granted conditional bail until he appears for the first time at Bolton Crown Court on October 29.

Joshua Maverick-Marsh will appear at Bolton Crown Court at the end of this month

Conditions include not approaching the complainant and not entering an exclusion zone bound by, but not including, the M6, Liverpool Road, Bryn Street, Wigan Road and Downall Green Road, except for one occasion when he can collect personal belongings while accompanied by a police officer.

