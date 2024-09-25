Fine imposed on Wigan motorist for careless driving
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A 36-year-old Wigan motorist has been found guilty of careless driving.
Cavan Kelly, of Elm Drive, Billinge, had denied driving a Vauxhall Vectra without due care and attention on Rivers Street, Orrell, last December 30, but was found guilty after a trial at the borough's magistrates' court.
He was fined and also ordered to pay court costs and a victim services' surcharge which came to £701.