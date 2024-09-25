Fine imposed on Wigan motorist for careless driving

By Charles Graham
Published 25th Sep 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 36-year-old Wigan motorist has been found guilty of careless driving.

Cavan Kelly, of Elm Drive, Billinge, had denied driving a Vauxhall Vectra without due care and attention on Rivers Street, Orrell, last December 30, but was found guilty after a trial at the borough's magistrates' court.

He was fined and also ordered to pay court costs and a victim services' surcharge which came to £701.