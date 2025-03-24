Fly-tipping Wigan suspect: court issues arrest warrant
An arrest warrant has been issued for a young Wigan resident accused of fly-tipping in neighbouring Warrington.
Andrei Branici, 28, of Hey Street, Ince, had been due to appear before Warrington justices charged with failing to ensure controlled waste from his home had been properly disposed of.
It is claimed that black bin bags, furniture and a fridge freezer from his home were found dumped on Hermitage Green Lane in Warrington,on March 22 last year.
But he failed to attend the hearing and so an arrest warrant was issued.