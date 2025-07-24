Wigan woman who was mown down and horrifically injured by two young men on an e-bike say they have “ruined her life.”

One of them, former Junior Latics player Kian Monks, has now been sentenced to two years and three months in prison for causing Margaret Scaldwell serious injury by dangerous driving.

It was on August 1 2023 that Mrs Scaldwell was crossing Orrell Road, Orrell, when she was hit by an e-bike being driven by Kian Monks at about 40mph in a 30mph zone.

CCTV footage screened in Bolton Crown Court showed the 70-year-old being knocked over and thrown down the road by the impact.

Margaret Scaldwell before the collision and horrifically injured soon after it in hospital

The collision broke her spine, pelvis, both arms, and 19 ribs and she later needed steel plates fitting in her face.

Monks, of The Avenue in Billinge, was 19 at the time. Joel Pilling, of Latimer Close, Orrell, was the owner of the Talaria e-bike and was riding pillion to Monks when the crash took place. He admitted to dangerous driving and aiding and abetting serious injury by dangerous driving.

The e-bike’s brakes were faulty, its speed limiter had been disconnected and it was neither taxed nor insured. Both young men fled the scene after hitting Mrs Scaldwell but were later arrested.

The hearing was told that Monks tested positive for cannabis after the crash. Pilling, now 22, was given a 22-month custodial sentence which was suspended for two years and ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work.

Former Junior Wigan Athletic player KIan Monks who is now in prison for causing Margaret Scaldwell serious injury by dangerous driving

Both men were banned from driving: Monks for four years and Pilling for two.

Monks played as a centre-forward for Wigan Athletic’s Youth Team during 2020/21 season. He has been without a club for the last three years after suffering a “career-ending” ankle injury.

He too was injured in the collision.

Mrs Scaldwell’s family are now calling on the government to strengthen the law around e-bikes.

In a statement after sentencing Ms Scaldwell said: "These men's selfishness have ruined my life."

“Before the collision I was an independent lady and always had a smile on my face.

"Now my life is dehumanising, reduced to a long list of hospital appointments with no end in sight and I can no longer walk wash or feed myself.

"No sentence will bring back my health. But I will not let them beat me as I am determined to recover the best I can."

In a statement, principal partner of Express Solicitors Robin Patey, who represents Mrs Scaldwell, said: "At the minute there is no robust deterrent to these illegal e-bikers to stop them causing havoc on the roads.

"Hopefully these sentences can help police crack down on the menace of reckless e-bike riders.

"The law urgently needs to catch up with these criminals and technology."

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "Dangerous cycling is completely unacceptable, and the safety of our roads is a key priority for this government.

"That's why the government is proposing new offences and penalties for dangerous cycling, updating legislation that is over 160 years old, to ensure that the tiny minority who recklessly disregard others face the full force of the law."