Two trial dates have been set for a 48-year-old Wigan woman accused of fraud by giving a fake name as a prospective tenant and drug possession.

Elaine Taylor, of Bank Street, Platt Bridge, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to deny a charge that between August 17 and September 8 2018 she entered into a tenancy agreement using a fraudulent name with the aim of gaining financially from a tenancy deposit.

She also pleaded not guilty to possessing the class A drug MDMA, otherwise known as ecstasy, on November 16 2018.

A trial date of August 20 2026 was fixed for the drug offence and September 2 2026 for the fraud offence.

She is on bail until then.