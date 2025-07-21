Fresh ban for Wigan motorist who flouted driving disqualification order
A Wigan 54-year-old who drove despite being disqualified from the road has been given another three-year ban and suspended prison term.
Colin Ackers, of Weavermill Park, Ashton, appeared before borough justices to admit to being at the wheel of a Nissan Juke in Wythenshawe on February 24 when barred from doing so.
He was given an eight-week custodial sentence which is suspended for 12 months.
Along with serving the new ban, he also has £239 to pay in costs and a victim services surcharge.