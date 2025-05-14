Groping Wigan care worker convicted

By Lynda Roughley
Published 14th May 2025, 04:55 BST
A Wigan care worker who sexually assaulted another carer at a Warrington residential home has been convicted of five offences.

Emmanuel Onwubiko was found guilty of sexually assaulting the young woman while he was working at the premises in Warrington as an agency worker on January 1, 2024.

A jury at Liverpool Crown Court unanimously convicted the 36-year-old, of Derwent Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield

The defendant, who now works as a warehouseman, was further remanded on bail to await sentence on June 13.

