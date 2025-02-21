Harassment and death threat land Wigan man with suspended sentence

A Wigan 50-year-old who admitted harassing and threatening to kill a woman has been spared an immediate custodial sentence.

Christopher Jones, of Wyatt Grove, Ashton, had been remanded into custody by borough magistrates after admitting harassing a named female without causing fear of violence between December 23 and January 20 but also on that last date sending an electronic message stating an intention to murder his victim.

Returning to court to learn his fate, he was given a 16-week prison sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to stay off alcohol for 90 days while completing 26 days of rehabilitation activities and a restraining order prevents any contact with his victim for the next two years.

