Historical child rape accusation from 1993 made against Wigan man
An historical charge of child rape has been brought against a Wigan 57-year-old.
Tony Bennett, of Ullswater Road, Golborne, stood before borough magistrates to face a single charge of raping a named girl under the age of 16 on November 5 1993.
He has not yet entered a plea and the bench immediately sent the case to be heard at Bolton Crown Court.
The first hearing will be on August 18 and until then Bennett has been granted unconditional bail.