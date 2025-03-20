Hit-and-run injury crash admissions: Wigan man awaits fate

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Wigan 59-year-old fled the scene of a crash he caused, leaving another vehicle occupant injured.

Paul Ainscough, of Green Hayes Avenue, Whitley, appeared before Sefton magistrates to admit to three offences which he had originally denied: that he drove carelessly a car on Knowsley Lane and School Lane Knowsley, on March 27 last year, that he was involved in an accident which left another party with cuts and bruises and both failed to stop after the collision and failed to report it to the authorities.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on April 16.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice