A Wigan 59-year-old fled the scene of a crash he caused, leaving another vehicle occupant injured.

Paul Ainscough, of Green Hayes Avenue, Whitley, appeared before Sefton magistrates to admit to three offences which he had originally denied: that he drove carelessly a car on Knowsley Lane and School Lane Knowsley, on March 27 last year, that he was involved in an accident which left another party with cuts and bruises and both failed to stop after the collision and failed to report it to the authorities.