Police recorded more homicide victims in Greater Manchester last year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest figures were published as police forces across England and Wales recorded the lowest annual number of homicides since 2016-17, excluding 2020-21, which was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Office for National Statistics figures show Greater Manchester Police recorded 34 homicide victims in the year to March – up from 31 the year before.

Several murder inquiries were launched in Wigan last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leigh man Tom Gomm's death last year is being treated as murder

Three men were arrested in connection with the death of 43-year-old Mark Vernal after a Beech Hill house fire in August.

A murder charge has been brought against a man following the fatal stabbing of 27-year-old Jack O’Brien from Leigh in early December.

And later that same month a young man was charged with the murder of 44-year-old Tyldesley man Tom Gomm in Boothstown.

The GM figures mean there were 13.2 victims per million residents over the last three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleveland had the highest rate at 17.9 per million people, while Cheshire had the lowest at three.

Nationally, the number of victims fell by three per cent from 585 to 570 last year, with a rate of 9.5 homicides per million people.

Excluding 2020-21, it was the lowest number since 2016-17, when 538 homicide victims were recorded.

Homicide figures include murder, manslaughter and infanticide incidents. One incident can have multiple victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police forces in England and Wales recorded 262 homicides using a sharp instrument in the year to March, which was by far the most common method.

Teenage victims were far more likely to be killed by a knife or a sharp instrument (83 per cent of homicides) than victims of all ages (46 per cent).

The figures also show a black person was more than four times more likely to be killed by homicide than a white person.

Ellen Milazzo, head of the National Homicide Service at the charity Victim Support, welcomed the fall in the number of homicides, but warned of the "very worrying" proportion of young people falling victim to knife crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "Whilst it’s positive to see a small drop in the number of homicides, this doesn’t necessarily reflect a long-term downward trend, as the number of homicides has been similar for decades.

"The prevalence of young people killed by a knife or sharp instrument is also very worrying and we urgently need to take action on youth violence."

She added homicide "changes families forever, and can traumatise communities", and those affected by violent crime can see support from the National Homicide Service.