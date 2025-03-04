Illegal child vape sale charge brought against Wigan man

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST

A Wigan man has been accused of selling a vape to a minor.

Ayub Rasuly, of Bryn Street, Ashton, appeared before borough justices to face a single charge of selling a nicotine inhaling product, namely SKE Crystal Bar Kiwi Passionfruit Guava, 2ml disposable e-cigarette, to a person aged under 18.

He has yet to enter a plea and the case was adjourned until March 21.

Rasuly is being prosecuted under the Nicotine Inhaling Products (Age of Sale and Proxy Purchasing) Regulations 2015.

