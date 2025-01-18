Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A thug who beat a complete stranger unconscious in his own Wigan home has been caged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Rourke was beaten senseless in his Scholes flat by Gareth Thomas who had already attacked a woman and stolen a man’s mobile phone earlier that evening, Bolton Crown Court heard.

Thomas, 39, of Wordsworth Avenue, Atherton, had previously pleaded guilty to intending to cause Mr Rourke grievious bodily harm – the most serious form of assault after attempted murder – when he attacked him at Douglas House on May 13 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Thomas was jailed for four years and nine months for section 18 wounding, common assault and phone theft

The court heard that the victim, who was unknown to Thomas, lost consciousness after his assailant burst in at around 8.10pm, pushed him over and then began punching him in the face and banging his head into the floor.

The next thing Mr Rourke knew was waking up in hospital where he would spend the next eight days recovering.

Earlier, at around 6.30pm, Rourke had stolen a mobile phone belonging to Ethan Shaw which the latter had left on a table in The Moon Under Water pub in Market Place while he went to order food.

Just after 8pm Thomas then exchanged words with Kristina Barton – another stranger to him – outside Wigan Life Centre before raising his hand to her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both assault victims told police that they thought Thomas was drunk at the time.

As well as the very serious assault, Thomas had pleaded guilty to common assault – fear of violence – and theft.

He was given a 57-month sentence and must serve two-thirds of it before being eligible for parole.