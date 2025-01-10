Wigan drug dealer found with stolen Rolex and e-bikes jailed
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Wigan man who peddled drugs and handled stolen goods has been jailed.
Benjamin Worsfold, 31, of Wainfleet Close, Winstanley, had previously appeared at the borough's magistrates' court to plead guilty to charges of possession of cocaine with intent to supply it and having a stolen Rolex watch and two e-bikes at his home address on January 6 2022.
Sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing he was locked up for two years and four months.