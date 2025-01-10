Wigan drug dealer found with stolen Rolex and e-bikes jailed

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Jan 2025, 04:55 GMT
A Wigan man who peddled drugs and handled stolen goods has been jailed.

Benjamin Worsfold, 31, of Wainfleet Close, Winstanley, had previously appeared at the borough's magistrates' court to plead guilty to charges of possession of cocaine with intent to supply it and having a stolen Rolex watch and two e-bikes at his home address on January 6 2022.

Sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing he was locked up for two years and four months.

