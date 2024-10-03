Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leigh motorist who drove off after ploughing into a traffic light and roundabout bollard has been given a short prison sentence and an 18-month road ban.

Simon Hughes, 34, of Warrington Road, appeared before Wigan magistrates to admit to failing to stop after his Seat Ibiza crashed into street furniture on Chapel Street and Warrington Road, Leigh, on June 2 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence or insurance and possession of a knife.

He was jailed for four weeks, disqualified from the road for a year and a half and the knife was forfeited for destruction.