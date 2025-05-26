A 10-month prison sentence has been imposed on a Leigh 40-year-old who attacked another man and threatened him with a knife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Wilding, of Wanborough Close, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to the assault by beating of a named male, threatening the same person with a knife and possession of a blade, all on June 1 2024.

The bench said custody was justified because these were multiple offences in a domestic context.

As well as jail time, Wilding must forfeit the knife and pay £239 in court costs and a victim services surcharge.