Jail for Leigh knife-wielding attacker

By Charles Graham
Published 26th May 2025, 04:55 BST

A 10-month prison sentence has been imposed on a Leigh 40-year-old who attacked another man and threatened him with a knife.

Martin Wilding, of Wanborough Close, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to the assault by beating of a named male, threatening the same person with a knife and possession of a blade, all on June 1 2024.

The bench said custody was justified because these were multiple offences in a domestic context.

As well as jail time, Wilding must forfeit the knife and pay £239 in court costs and a victim services surcharge.

