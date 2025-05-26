Jail for Leigh knife-wielding attacker
A 10-month prison sentence has been imposed on a Leigh 40-year-old who attacked another man and threatened him with a knife.
Martin Wilding, of Wanborough Close, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to the assault by beating of a named male, threatening the same person with a knife and possession of a blade, all on June 1 2024.
The bench said custody was justified because these were multiple offences in a domestic context.
As well as jail time, Wilding must forfeit the knife and pay £239 in court costs and a victim services surcharge.