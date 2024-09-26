Jail for Wigan man who flouted domestic violence order
A Wigan man was locked up for four weeks for flouting a domestic violence protection order.
John Robinson, 31, of Market Street in Wigan was seen in the company of a named woman on August 2 and this was in contravention of an order made by Manchester magistrates only three days earlier.
He pleaded guilty to what the bench described as a "wilful breach"and was given a 28-day custodial sentence.