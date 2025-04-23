Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan man has been locked up after breaching a court order by having his victim in his home.

Carl Barton, 44, of Leader Street in Scholes, had been made the subject of a domestic abuse protection order by Manchester justices in January after conviction for domestic offences.

He had flouted it before and been given a suspended sentence so when he pleaded guilty to having the named female at his home on April 12 Wigan magistrates sent him to prison for 16 weeks, saying that he had a flagrant disregard for court orders.