Jail for Wigan woman who attacked seven people
Georgina Green, of Winstanley Road, Bamfurlong appeared before justices to plead guilty to the common assaults of a police officer and two neighbours plus two counts of criminal damage on August 2 on Winstanley Road.
She also changed her plea to admit threatening to damage the neighbours' property exactly a month after the first incidents.
And she also confessed to violence in another Wigan incident on October 17 during which a woman, man and two police officers were victims of assault by beating.
She was given a 34-week custodial sentence, the bench telling Green she had caused "serious distress to neighbours including a young 16-year-old."
The charge said that weapons had been used and that she had spat on the police officer.
Her punishment also involves her paying £100 compensation to the car owner and £50 to the officer while a restraining order prevents any contact with the neighbour she attacked.