Jail for Wigan woman who attacked seven people

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Nov 2024, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 39-year-old Wigan woman who assaulted seven people, damaged a car and threw paint on the pavement has been jailed.

Georgina Green, of Winstanley Road, Bamfurlong appeared before justices to plead guilty to the common assaults of a police officer and two neighbours plus two counts of criminal damage on August 2 on Winstanley Road.

She also changed her plea to admit threatening to damage the neighbours' property exactly a month after the first incidents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And she also confessed to violence in another Wigan incident on October 17 during which a woman, man and two police officers were victims of assault by beating.

Georgina Green received a 34-week prison sentenceGeorgina Green received a 34-week prison sentence
Georgina Green received a 34-week prison sentence

She was given a 34-week custodial sentence, the bench telling Green she had caused "serious distress to neighbours including a young 16-year-old."

The charge said that weapons had been used and that she had spat on the police officer.

Her punishment also involves her paying £100 compensation to the car owner and £50 to the officer while a restraining order prevents any contact with the neighbour she attacked.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice