Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 39-year-old Wigan woman who assaulted seven people, damaged a car and threw paint on the pavement has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georgina Green, of Winstanley Road, Bamfurlong appeared before justices to plead guilty to the common assaults of a police officer and two neighbours plus two counts of criminal damage on August 2 on Winstanley Road.

She also changed her plea to admit threatening to damage the neighbours' property exactly a month after the first incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And she also confessed to violence in another Wigan incident on October 17 during which a woman, man and two police officers were victims of assault by beating.

Georgina Green received a 34-week prison sentence

She was given a 34-week custodial sentence, the bench telling Green she had caused "serious distress to neighbours including a young 16-year-old."

The charge said that weapons had been used and that she had spat on the police officer.

Her punishment also involves her paying £100 compensation to the car owner and £50 to the officer while a restraining order prevents any contact with the neighbour she attacked.