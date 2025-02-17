A prolific shoplifter has been jailed for 26 weeks after stealing from a series of stores in Wigan.

Matthew Roscoe, 36, of Saddleback Road, Norley, is also banned from Pemberton town centre for the next four years.

He pleaded guilty to stealing laundry goods from One Stop in Worsley Mesnes on June 6; laundry products and paracetamol worth £100 from GeeTees in Pemberton on June 8; washing pods worth £30 from GeeTees on June 19; washing products worth £90 from Dave's Off-Licence on June 20; washing pods worth £39 from GeeTees on July 4; a six-pack of drinks from Heron Foods in Pemberton on July 19; cheese worth £35 from the same store the following day; washing pods worth £70 from GeeTees on July 23; three steaks from Spar in Kitt Green on July 25; various washing products worth £17 from Home Bargains in Wigan on August 14; and washing liquid worth £37 from Bell Lane Convenience Store in Orrell on October 11.

He also admitted burglary at Home Bargains in Wigan on September 15, when he entered the Gower Street building as a trespasser and stole two bags of washing tablets worth £32.

Roscoe further pleaded guilty to assaulting Daniel Taylor on September 15 and David John O'Neill on June 20 and failing to attend court on August 7 and 25 after being released on bail.

As well as being jailed for a total of 26 weeks, he is now subject to a four-year criminal behaviour order which bans him from Pemberton town centre and surrounding streets, including a number of named retail premises.

He must pay £100 compensation to Mr Taylor.